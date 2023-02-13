It's always good to be reminded of healthy habits and important practices we need to have in our daily lives!

That's why the observance of International Condom Day is here – to act as a reminder that using condoms is the best way to prevent the transference of sexually transmitted diseases in addition to preventing pregnancy.

The idea of condoms has been around since ancient history, with the first mentions in literature coming in around 3000 BC. At that time, the story about King Minos went that a sort of condom made from the bladder of a goat was used to protect the women he had sex with.