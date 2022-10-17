International Day for Eradication of Poverty: Know its significance and History

The United Nations (UN) generally observes, the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty each year on October 17th in order to promote awareness of the need to eradicate poverty as well as destitution in all nations. The above day also highlights the efforts of varied people, who are living in poverty and other organization worldwide.

The above day was established by the United Nations in the year, 1992 In order to promote awareness of the need to eradicate poverty as well as destitution across the world. Since its inception, this day has been each year, by governments, NGO's and also individuals alike. In the recent years, however, the focus has been shifted from simply raising awareness to taking concrete action to end poverty.

History

This day highlights the efforts of people living in poverty and their organizations worldwide. The history of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty dates back to 1993 as the international Day for the Eradication of Poverty. In its Resolution 47/196, the General Assembly has declared that poverty eradication was considered as matter of urgency and priority for entire nations and peoples.

We find, over the years, numerous themes have been chosen in order to focus attention on specific aspects with regards to eradication of poverty. In the year, 2015, example, the theme was "Building Walls of Exclusion" lets break them down. This theme called the attention to how discrimination based on factors such ethnicity, religion or social status can lead to varied forms of exclusion that would further trap many people into poverty.

The Third U.N. Decade to Eradicate Poverty

2018 to 2027 has been declared as the third decade to eradicate poverty by accelerating global actions.

Significance of this day

There are numerous reasons as why this day is considered important. For one, it does help to raise awareness about the issue of poverty and secondly its effect on people across the world. It also a chance for the people to show their solidarity with those who are struggling hard to make the ends meet. Additionally, this day also offers an opportunity for the government as well as international organizations to renew their commitment to tackle poverty.

What steps to take to eradicate poverty?

Numerous steps can be taken to eradicate poverty, few of them are listed here. First step is to provide access to education. This can help in breaking the cycle of poverty and offer people the needed skills they require to find good jobs.

Another way to reduce poverty is by creating economic opportunities. This can be done by offering small businesses as well as farmers, by providing training and resources in order to help people begin their own businesses.

Investing in infrastructure can also help create jobs and help reduce poverty. Building roads, Bridges and schools creates employment opportunities and help connect people to essential services.

We need to address the root causes of poverty, they include issues such as inequality, discrimination and lack of access to resources. Only by addressing these issues, head-one, one will be able to truly make progress in reducing the poverty across the world.

How people are affected by Poverty?

Poverty can produce negative effect on the physical as well as mental health and educational attainment and economic opportunity. It can also lead to both increased violence and social isolation. We must try to work together in order to find solutions.

Poverty is everywhere

Poverty does not just happen in developing nations, it also found in developed nation. For example, there are poor people, even in developed and rich nation, such as United States, for example, there are about 13 million children living in poverty. That is one out of every 6 kids.

How can one help?

There are numerous ways, one can help in eradicating poverty. You can very well donate money to the organizations which work to fight poverty, volunteer your time to help those in need or you can advocate policies that would help in reducing poverty