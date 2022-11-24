International Day for the elimination of Violence Against Women: Women get hurt more in abusive relationship

When women are in abusive relationship, they tend to get hurt physically, mentally and also emotionally. Hence awareness about its perils would help.



Violence also affects sexual and reproductive health. So, on the occasion of the international Day for the Elimination of Violence Against women, which falls on 25th November, each year.

As per the World Health Organization, Violence against women especially intimate partner violence as well as sexual violence, is a major clinical as well as public health issue. Not just that, it also results in the violation of their human rights.

Globally, it has been found that, one in three women tend to face physical and/or sexual violence in their lifetime, mostly by an intimate partner. It is a problem that everyone knows about. But what happens when women are caught in an abusive relationship for long period.

1. Repeated Exposure to violence affects reproductive health

Violence or any kind of abuse during a relationship, especially if it is a marital one, it would take away any chance for women to use contraception if she does want to have a baby. Chances of sexually transmitted diseases are also higher if they are not allowed to use contraceptive diseases are also higher, if they are not allowed to use contraceptive methods. They do not have control their fertility. Cases related to unwanted pregnancies pop up more. Then they go for abortions repeatedly.

2. Mental health gets affected in abusive relationship

Women who tend to face domestic violence or are verbally abused are prone to get depressed. They also tend to have anxiety and sleeping issues. Chances of postpartum depression are really very high. They might not breastfeed and feel inefficient. They would also have suicidal tendencies.

3. Sexual health also gets affected when violence becomes part of a relationship

if women are in violent relationship, they are not in the zone of enjoying sex. The male partner would not considerate enough to provide partner climax or orgasms. He might not think, as to partner is in pain, breast tenderness, severe pain during the periods. As the women has no say in sex, it would further cause both stress as well as strain.

How can women get healed after surviving domestic abuse?

Psychological counselling does play a significant role. Doctors or Ngo's can offer counselling vocational, vocational courses, help being financial independent, offer support as well as security for their safety. There are online counselling sessions too.