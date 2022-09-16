The ozone layer protects the Earth from the sun's harmful rays. It is essentially a fragile shield of gas. Because of this, it plays a massive role in helping to preserve life on our planet.

International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer is important because it is a day that is used for spreading awareness regarding the Ozone Layer's depletion, as well as the search for solutions in order to preserve it. Ozone is a gas that is made of three oxygen atoms O3. Depending on where the ozone layer is, it can either harm life or protect life on Earth.

Most of the ozone stays within the stratosphere whereby it acts as a shield, protecting the surface of the Earth from the harmful ultraviolet radiation of the sun. If this shield was to weaken, we would all be more susceptible to impaired immune systems, cataracts, and skin cancer.

The ozone can be a harmful pollutant that causes damages to plants and lung tissue if it is closer to the Earth than the troposphere, though, which is an atmospheric layer from the surface up to approximately ten km. This shows why the ozone layer is so important, and it is critical to manage it effectively.