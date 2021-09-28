International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste: Significance of Waste Separation

Waste separation, here different types of garbage are collected and then recycled separately. In most foreign nations, even in India, waste separation begins with the user (the households must sort their thrash and then put in varied bins as well as containers.



A large part of the waste generated are reused as well as composted, by doing so, you tend to save resources and also you will be able to protect the nature. Few nations, such as Germany is becoming the world champion of waste separation. However, we find, recycling industry as well as combustion manufacturers tend to benefit from the waste and they also compete in their businesses. One must try to avoid creating waste; this one is considered the easiest ways to stop the rise of the waste pile.

When we fail to dispose the trash in the right container, the employees or the sorting personnel at the recycling facilities must to have resort the waste. If individuals are able to separate waste properly, the extra effort can be easily avoided, the cost will also decrease and the environment benefits.

Here, you can find the different color bins used in Germany, to segregate different waste.

Yellow color bin

Here you can put lightweight packages, for example, those which are not made of glass or paper(example, aluminium foil, yoghurt cups, plastic bags, tetra packs in which juice as well as milk are sold and here you can also drop plastic bottles and coffee packs.

Green or blue bins

Paper waste and cardboard (for example, newspapers, paper bags, catalogs, cigarette packs, cartons, writing paper and cartons. Please remember, very old or stained paper, for example paper packages of groceries must be put in the residual waste bin as well as tetra pack, wherein juice as well as milk are sold) they belong in the yellow sack or bin.

Black or gray bins

Residual waste or household waste and all other types of waste that cannot be recycled(porecelain, hygiene articles, dirty packaging, damaged shoes or utensil, vaccum cleaner bags, cigarette butts, window glasses.

Bio waste or brown bin

Compostable kitchen as well as garden waste (coffee as well as tea, fruit and vegetable remains, leaves and eggshells.