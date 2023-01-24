International Day of Education 2023: Wishes, Messages & Quotes to share with Near & Dear

One of the sole objective of International Day of Education is to raise awareness of the significance of education and to encourage the development of inclusive education systems.



The international Day of Education is a United Nations observance commemorated on 24th January each year.

The above is intended to raise awareness of significance of education for all and to encourage the development of inclusive as well as equitable education systems. This is also a day to celebrate the power of education to transform lives and build a better world for all. It is a reminder of the importance of providing quality education for all. It is a reminder of the significance of offering quality education for all and working together to achieve this goal. Individuals, organizations and governments is taking action in order to improve the quality of education on this day.

International Day of Education Quotes

1. function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character — that is the goal of true education. -Martin Luther King, Jr.

2. Education is the ability to listen to almost anything without losing your temper or your self-confidence. -Robert Frost

3. Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever. -Mahatma Gandhi

4. I have never let my schooling interfere with my education. -Mark Twain

5. Whatever the cost of our libraries, the price is cheap compared to that of an ignorant nation. -Walter Cronkite

6. Education is an admirable thing, but it is well to remember from time to time that nothing that is worth knowing can be taught. -Oscar Wilde

7. Don't limit a child to your own learning, for he was born in another time. -Rabindranath Tagore

8. Educating the mind without educating the heart is no education at all. -Aristotle

9. Education is the best friend. An educated person is respected everywhere. Education beats the beauty and the youth. -Chanakya

10. Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world. -Nelson Mandela

11. Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself. -John Dewey

12. Education brings about opportunity, and in turn inspiration. -Bill First

13. The great aim of education is not knowledge but action. -Herbert Spencer

14. Education is a better safeguard of liberty than a standing army. -Edward Everett

15. Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today. -Malcolm X

16. Education is not just about going to school and getting a degree. It's about widening your knowledge and absorbing the truth about life. -Shakuntala Devi

17. Intelligence is the ability to adapt to change. -Stephen Hawking

18. Knowing is not enough; We must apply. Willing is not enough; We must do. -Bruce Lee

19. Education is what remains after one has forgotten what one has learned in school. -Albert Einstein

22. A well-educated mind will always have more questions than answers. -Helen Keller

23. The learning process continues until the day you die. -Kirk Doughlas

24. The more I read, the more I acquire, the more certain I am that I know nothing. -Voltaire

25. Learning Is treasure, that will follow its owner everywhere -Chinese Proverb

26. Every act of conscious learning requires the willingness to suffer an injury to one's self-esteem. That is why young children, before they are aware of their own self-importance, learn so easily. -Thomas Szasz

27. Change is the end result of all true learning. -Leo Buscaglia

28. Always walk through life as if you have something new to learn and you will. -Vernon Howard

29. Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn. -Benjamin Franklin

30. By three methods we may learn wisdom: First, by reflection, which is noblest; Second, by imitation, which is easiest; and third by experience, which is the bitterest. -Confucius

31. An investment in knowledge pays the best interest. -Benjamin Franklin

32. In school we learn that mistakes are bad, and we are punished for making them. Yet, if you look at the way humans are designed to learn, we learn by making mistakes. We learn to walk by falling down. If we never fell down, we would never walk.

International Education Day: Messages

1. "When you wish to bring the change into this world, you have to educate everyone. Happy International Day of Education."

2. "The occasion of International Day of Education reminds us all that without education, the future of a person or a country is nothing but dull. Happy International Day of Education."

3. "Life has a lot more to offer when you are educated. Wishing everyone a very Happy International Day of Education.

4. "On the occasion of World Education Day, let us join hands to bring education accessible to each and every child. Happy World Education Day."

5. "Warm wishes on the occasion of World Education Day. For a better world, we need to educate each and everyone around us."

6. "Education can help us achieve all our dreams and accomplish everything that we have ever dreamt of. Happy World Education Day to you."

8. "Warm wishes on International Day of Education to you. Let us never miss an opportunity to give a child, the precious gift of education."

9. "With the ability to study, you are on the path to achieve all your dreams. Warm wishes on World Education Day to all the students."

10. "Happy World Education Day to all the teachers who invest all their lives into educating children each and every day."

11. "Commitment towards students and teaching is something which makes the teachers so special. Happy World Education Day to you."

12. "Having a teacher like you is the most beautiful thing because you are the bridge that connects students with studies. Warm wishes on World Education Day to you."