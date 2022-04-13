The International Day of Pink is set up as an International Day against bullying, discrimination, homophobia, transphobia, and transmisogyny in cities and towns all across the world. On this day, everyone is invited to celebrate diversity by wearing a pink shirt and by organizing activities in their workplaces, schools, and communities in support of the day.

The International Day of Pink was started in Nova Scotia, Canada, when two straight high school students saw a gay student being bullied because he was wearing a pink shirt. The two students intervened at the moment, but they also wanted to do more to prevent homophobic and transphobic bullying in their school.