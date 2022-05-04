International firefighter day 2022: know its history & significance of the day

The international firefighter day 's aim is to recognize and also honor the great sacrifices made by the professional firefighters across the world, who wish to make sure that our community as well as environment are safe. Firefighters who have died on duty are also honored for their work on this day.

Firefighters are one of the most courageous as well as fearless professionals who have dedicated their lives to saving people and protecting property. The task of rescuing people from burning buildings and vehicles requires a special kind of training and the day celebrates the community's courage.

History and significance

International Firefighters Day was instituted after the tragic death of five firefighters who lost their lives while trying to douse a wildfire in Australia in the year 1998.

Following that, a proposal was sent out to all nations on 4th January 1999 to honour the brave firemen who died in the incident and others who lost their lives on their duty.

International Firefighters Day was chosen to be celebrated on 4th May as on the same date Saint Florian's Day was celebrated. St. Florian was the 1st known commander of a firefighting squad in the Roman era who lost his life while performing his duty.

How is the day celebrated?

This day aims to stop as well as reflect on the sacrifices made by the firefighters. It is usually marked on the 1st Sunday of May at noon local time each year when the fire sirens are rung for 30 seconds. This is followed by a minute's silence in the memory of all firefighters who lost their lives on duty. This is known as "sound off".

People show gratitude to the firefighters by the proudly wearing and displaying blue and red ribbons pinned together. These colors are symbolic of the main elements that the firefighters work with red for fire and blue for water. These colours are internationally representative of emergency services.