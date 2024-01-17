International Hot & Spicy Food Day: Embark On A Spicy Adventure With These Korean Snacks

Every January 16th marks the celebration of International Hot and Spicy Food Day, an occasion to savour and enjoy some of the spiciest culinary delights from around the world. To make this day extra special, why not dive into the bold and fiery flavours of Korean snacks, renowned for their unique blend of spice and savoury excellence? If you're a K-Drama enthusiast, these snacks are sure to hold a special place in your heart. Here are the top 5 must-try Korean snacks for every spicy food enthusiast:

1. Instant Ramen: No discussion about Korean snacks is complete without mentioning the beloved Instant Ramen. Thanks to the growing popularity of Korean pop-culture, a variety of well-known ramen brands are now readily available in the Indian market. This indulgent snack is perfect for satisfying midnight cravings, offering mouth-numbing spiciness and flavor-packed seasonings. The combination of thick, chewy noodles and spicy broth creates a harmonious symphony of taste that never fails to impress.

2. Corn Chips: Another iconic Korean snack is corn chips, known for their addictive crunch and delectable flavours. Orion's Turtle Chips, especially the Spicy Devil and Masala flavours, have become a sensation among snack enthusiasts in India. With a 4X crunch due to its special 4-layer design resembling a turtle's shell, each bite is a rollercoaster of textures, from the initial crunch to the lingering heat that keeps you reaching for another chip. Orion has truly captured the essence of Korean spice with this unique snack.

3. Tteok-bokki: No list of Korean snacks is complete without the iconic Tteok-bokki. This mouth-watering combination of chewy rice cakes and spicy gochujang sauce has captured the hearts of snack enthusiasts worldwide. The versatility of this snack allows you to customize it to your taste by adding condiments such as Kimchi or boiled eggs. Another popular variation in South Korea is to add ramen to the Tteok-bokki, with the noodles soaking up the spicy sauce for an extra layer of flavor and texture.

4. Korean Fried Chicken: The holy grail of all Korean snacks is the spicy Korean Fried Chicken. Coated in a sweet and spicy sauce and often sprinkled with roasted sesame seeds, this crispy-fried chicken is perfect for unwinding after a long day, ideally paired with a chilled beverage. The sweetness balances the fiery flavor of the chicken, leaving you craving this savory delight even more.

5. Japchae: Different from instant ramen, these delectable glass noodles are made from sweet potato starch and stir-fried with thinly sliced vegetables, tossed in a spicy sauce. While the dish can be elevated with thinly sliced meat, the true magic lies in the sauce—a luscious blend of soy sauce, sesame oil, and a hint of sugar. Japchae is not only an umami-packed dish but also a visual feast with its colourful array of vegetables, providing a range of textures that elevate the entire eating experience.