International Jazz Day is a beautiful time to celebrate the gift of music and to come together as a community. It's a chance to listen to a variety of musicians and hear their talents live all around the world.



Learning more about the day will help any musical enthusiast to appreciate all the benefits of listening to jazz. Music lovers from around the world will gather to attend jazz festivals, parties, and events to help celebrate the day and this specific type of music. Now is the perfect opportunity to take up a musical instrument such as the trumpet, saxophone, piano or clarinet and start to make music so one can understand what all the hype is about.

International Jazz Day highlights the ability for jazz to unite people from all walks of life and draw together folks from around the globe.

It all began in 2011 when the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation declared International Jazz Day as an opportunity to give recognition to jazz music and state its role to unite people all around the globe. It's been going strong ever since and people look forward to this day each year when music lovers from around the world can share in the experience of listening to and making jazz music.