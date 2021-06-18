It's often claimed that life is no picnic but today it is. International Picnic Day is a chance to eat out in the open air with friends or family.



Placed conveniently in the middle of June, for many people this means that the weather should be fine and the sun shining. But even if the weather doesn't want to cooperate, an inside picnic can be a great substitute. Just spread a blanket out on the floor and enjoy a simple meal.

Those who want to get in on the fun can find plenty of opportunities to celebrate this enjoyable day. Consider these creative ways of celebrating or come up with a list of your own:

Join a Picnic Day Event

Charity events, school picnics and all kinds of other group meals are organized to mark the occasion. Check with a community board or website to see if any picnics are planned locally. Look particularly at local parks or museums that often plan these types of events. If they are having one nearby, join in. If not–go ahead and organize it!

Have a Personal Picnic for Lunch or Dinner

A great way to celebrate International Picnic Day is to bike, walk or hike to a nearby beauty spot, or just take your sandwiches and cold hard-boiled eggs into the garden and enjoy an al fresco lunch. Those who are at work for the day can just take their normal lunch hour to head out to a patch of grass or park nearby.