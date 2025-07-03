International Plastic Bag Free Day: A student’s guide to green alternatives

Plastic pollution is one of the biggest environmental challenges facing the planet today, and single-use plastic bags are a major contributor. They often end up in landfills, clog drains, and harm marine life. As future leaders and changemakers, students can play a powerful role in turning the tide against plastic pollution—starting with something as simple as changing the bags they use every day.

The first step is to make conscious choices about the materials we rely on. Instead of plastic bags, students can switch to cloth bags, which are washable, long-lasting, and come in various sizes and designs. These are ideal for carrying books, groceries, or daily essentials. Jute bags are another excellent option—they’re strong, biodegradable, and made from natural fibres, making them both durable and environmentally friendly.

For those looking for lighter or temporary options, paper bags are useful. Although not as strong as cloth or jute, they are compostable and a better alternative to plastic. Another emerging option is compostable bags made from materials like cornstarch. These break down naturally and leave no toxic residue behind.

Building sustainable habits goes beyond just using better bags. Students can carry their own reusable bag in their backpack or purse so they’re never caught without one. Participating in or organizing plastic-free campaigns at school, colleges, or within the community can raise awareness and influence others. Encouraging local shops to reduce plastic bag usage or adopt green packaging also makes a difference.

Another key habit is reusing and repurposing. Old t-shirts can be turned into tote bags, and even damaged cloth bags can be stitched and reused. Teaching younger students or peers about the environmental effects of plastic and simple lifestyle swaps multiplies the impact.

By leading through action, students can help shift the culture toward sustainability. The fight against plastic pollution doesn’t require grand gestures—just consistent, mindful choices that inspire others to do the same.