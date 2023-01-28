As climate change continues to impact our world, humans are experiencing (and contributing to) the effects of degradation on the planet.

But the situation doesn't have to be hopeless! If each person can simply make more of an effort to reduce their carbon footprint and CO2 emissions, even just by a little bit every day, it will help to make the world a safer and more sustainable place to live, both now and tomorrow for the future generations.



International Reducing CO2 Emissions Day is here to act as a reminder and motivator for each person to make better use of the resources we have been given.