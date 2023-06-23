International Women In Engineering Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance and Inspiring Quotes

Gone are the day when the field of science and engineering was regarded as a boy's game. Even though the field remains to be male-dominated, there have been numerous female engineering pioneers who have contributed significantly to changing the dynamic of the field. International Women in Engineering Day serves as a great advocate and catalyst for improving the participation of young girls in the field. It is marked every year on June 23. Ahead of International Women in Engineering Day 2023, here's all that you need to know about its history, theme, and significance.



International Women in Engineering Day History



The United Kingdom officially dedicated June 23 to lead a national campaign for women in the engineering field in 2014. Just two years later the day received UNESCO patronage thereby making awareness on a global scale. Finally, in 2017, the day was celebrated on an international level for the first-time giving rise to the day that celebrates the vigilant efforts of women in the engineering society.



International Women in Engineering Day 2023 Theme



Each year the day is attributed to different themes and this year will mark the 10th celebration of International Women in Engineering Day. It is reported that the theme of this year's special day is "Making Safety Seen".

International Women in Engineering Day Significance

The main objective of the day is to raise awareness and encourage the participation of women in the engineering sector. International Women in Engineering Day recognizes the great contribution of pioneering women in engineering who often go unnoticed. Awareness campaigns are to equip young women with limitless opportunities to help them make a name for themselves.

International Women in Engineering Day inspiring quotes

1. Women are always told, ‘You’re not going to make it, it’s too difficult, you can’t do that, don’t enter this competition, you’ll never win it,’ they need confidence in themselves and the people around them to help them to get on - Zaha Hadid.

2. Unlike teachers or doctors, our efforts improve the lives of people we’ll never meet - Katie Busch-Sorensen.

3. Different perspectives support better innovation - the core of the engineering way of life. When individuals within an engineering team all look the same, act the same, and come from the same backgrounds, end users may not get the best solution.

4. I would like to be remembered as someone who was not afraid to do what she wanted to do and as someone who took risks along the way in order to achieve her goals - Sally Ride.

5. I think it’s very important to get more women into computing. My slogan is: Computing is too important to be left to men - Karen Sparck Jones.

6. There is no demand for women engineers, as such, as there are for women doctors; but there’s always a demand for anyone who can do a good piece of work -Edith Clarke.