International Women’s Day: Breaking Barriers, Redefining Success: Women Leading Change

As we celebrate International Women’s Day, it is important to acknowledge not just the progress made in gender equality but also the road ahead in ensuring true inclusivity and empowerment. Women across diverse industries are redefining leadership, challenging biases, and driving impactful change in their respective fields.

Creating Equitable Workplaces

Rani Garg, Director at Zeon Lifesciences Pvt Ltd





Who has expertise in the areas of human resources and business development, emphasises the importance of an inclusive and supportive work environment where women can thrive. “Workplace equality is about fostering an environment in which women feel valued, supported, and empowered. We believe in ‘same work, same pay’ and ensuring that menstruation, marriage, and pregnancy are not viewed as obstacles but as a natural course of a woman’s professional life. We take care of our female workforce, ensuring they are in a good place to come to work. Women thrive in a workplace that has gender-neutral education, leadership opportunities, and a culture of empathy as the basic elements. This International Women’s Day, we can all pledge to breaking biases and making it possible for every woman to shine.”

Beyond Gender Labels: Recognizing Excellence

Reva Malhotra, a Communications Consultant









Highlights the importance of shifting the narrative from gender-focused discussions to professional excellence. “As we celebrate International Women's Day, it is critical to recognize the persistent challenges women in the creative sector continue to face—deep-rooted gender biases, stereotypes, and disparities in pay and opportunities. At the same time, it is equally important to honor the resilience, determination, and groundbreaking contributions of women who are breaking barriers and redefining success.

However, while we talk about gender equality, the acknowledgment must not be centered on ‘Women in the workplace’ but rather on ‘Pioneering professionals in the workplace.’ The goal is to highlight exceptional work rather than focus solely on gender, as that often overshadows the innovation and ideation women bring to the table. As a PR consultant, I believe in fostering a community that champions inclusivity and creates platforms that showcase women’s achievements in innovation and leadership. I feel privileged to work alongside a team of passionate and strong women who exemplify resilience and creativity—driving exceptional changes that will leave a lasting impact for future generations.”

Women as the Guardians of Nature

For Nayanika Dutta, Communications Architect at Balipara Foundation





The role of women in conservation is an inherent part of their existence. She shares, “As a woman myself, witnessing the efforts of grassroots women has reinforced my belief that women are the inherent protectors of our environment. Conservation isn’t something separate from their lives but is woven into their wisdom, daily practices, and way of being. I once met a woman in a remote village in Arunachal who said, ‘We count how many trees we cut—because the fewer we take, the more we ensure for the future.’ It left me with profound food for thought—one that doesn’t come from books, but from generations of living in harmony with the land.”

As we mark International Women’s Day, the voices of these inspiring women serve as a reminder that true empowerment comes from fostering equality, valuing contributions beyond gender, and recognizing the indispensable role women play in shaping a better future for all.