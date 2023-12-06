It’s a lie that God lives in the sky: AiR Atman in Ravi shares his learning with Anupam Kher

Critically acclaimed actor Anupam Kher is known for his films on vast subjects and thought-provoking conversations. He is in fact one of those actors whose off-screen remarks and persona too often grab the headines. Recently he met Spiritual Mentor, Author, Philanthropist AiR- Atman in Ravi and they discussed everything, from the philosophy of life, to kindness, happiness, depression to enlightenment and finding the answers to many puzzles that may be troubling us. During the conversation, they also spoke about the lie that God lives in the sky, as both AiR and Kher pondered on the right way to find God and ultimately peace and happiness.

The duo was engrossed talking about happiness and success when AiR-Atman in Ravi said, “Humansare a form of God but we usually look for God in the sky. We won’t be able to find it.It is a lie that God lives in the sky. What do you think about this?” To this Anupam Kher opined that it is a topic on which one can have endless discussions, “In my understanding, Kindness is Godly. If you have attained moksha, or enlightenment and you don’t have empathy and a feeling of kindness towards fellow human beings then this moksha is of no use.”

AiR explained that it is precisely because God lives in all the humans, following which Kher further elaborated, “So, if you don’t have compassion and kindness,your life is of no use. I have seen many people who talk about big things but they become impatient within a minute or two and even show anger.”

As the conversation around the issue of anger continues, the spiritual icon remarked, “Have you ever hit your own right hand with left or right foot with left. But we have seen people hitting others. We do this because we feel we cannot hit ourselves, though the other person can be hit. But for those who are enlightened, they understand that these are not two different people. I am Atman in Ravi. When I have this understanding, that God lives within you and me, we can all control that anger.”

The spiritual icon went on to share with the actor how his belief in kindness comes from the understanding that God actually lies in every human being, and this itself can become the foundation stone to control anger and hatred towards other people.