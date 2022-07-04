There's been a strong movement to reduce the amount of meat in our diet, but many of us are loathe to do so without some form of replacement. Forget the concern of flavor, a sufficient amount of protein is really difficult to get from an all vegetable product diet. That's where the Jackfruit comes in, an amazing food from the tropics that is little known throughout the world. Jackfruit Day has come along to change that by raising awareness of this delicious fruit and the amazing changes it can make to our world.



Jackfruit Day was established by Jackfruitday.com to help raise awareness of this incredible fruit and how it can serve to break our dependence on environmentally damaging meat products. Even better swine-lovers, jackfruit is said to taste an awful lot like pork, so pork chops and bacon may not quite be a thing of the past. But that's just one wonderful thing about jackfruit!