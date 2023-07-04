There’s been a strong movement to reduce the amount of meat in our diet, but many of us are loathe to do so without some form of replacement. Forget the concern of flavor, a sufficient amount of protein is really difficult to get from an all vegetable product diet. That’s where the Jackfruit comes in, an amazing food from the tropics that is little known throughout the world. Jackfruit Day has come along to change that by raising awareness of this delicious fruit and the amazing changes it can make to our world.