JJ Valaya at Hyundai India Couture Week 2024: A Spectacle of Timeless Elegance

At the Hyundai India Couture Week 2024, in association with Reliance Brands and an initiative by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), held at the Taj Palace in New Delhi, JJ Valaya once again showcased his unrivalled craftsmanship and luxurious designs with the unveiling of his 2024-25 Couture collection, MURAQQA.

Collection Highlights

JJ Valaya's House of Valaya, known for its exquisite fusion of classical elegance and modernity, presented a 60-piece collection that mesmerized the audience. This collection, named MURAQQA, draws inspiration from the rich cultural heritages of Istanbul, Isfahan, and Delhi, each theme bringing a unique artistic essence to the runway.

1. Istanbul: The designs in this theme were inspired by the intricate Ottoman art and bold art deco lines. The ensembles featured custom woven silks and lush velvets, creating a luxurious tapestry of textures and patterns. The colour palette was rich and regal, perfectly complementing the intricate embroidery and detailing.

2. Isfahan: This theme took cues from Persian carpets and miniature paintings, reimagining them with a contemporary flair. The garments displayed a harmony of traditional motifs and modern silhouettes, with lehengas, saris, and evening jackets adorned with fine craftsmanship. The use of vibrant colours and detailed embellishments brought the essence of Persian art to life.

3. Delhi: Celebrating the Mughal inlays and flora and fauna motifs, this theme embodied the grandeur of the Mughal era. The collection featured sherwanis, Nehru jackets, and bundgala jackets, each piece a testament to Valaya's meticulous attention to detail. The intricate embroidery, combined with rich textiles, created an opulent visual feast.

Showstopper

The highlight of the evening was the showstopper, who embodied the spirit of JJ Valaya's Royal Nomad DNA and Art Deco influences. Adorned in an exquisitely crafted ensemble that featured aged metal, silk threads, beads, and crystals, the showstopper walked the ramp with an air of regal elegance. The outfit, a perfect blend of traditional and contemporary elements, captured the essence of the MURAQQA collection, leaving the audience in awe.

Accessories like stoles and shawls, meticulously embellished with unique embroidery techniques and prints, added a finishing touch to the ensembles. The collection’s grandeur was further amplified by the seasonal colours and rich fabrics, showcasing the unmatched luxury and elegance of Indian couture.

JJ Valaya's MURAQQA collection at the Hyundai India Couture Week 2024 was a celebration of timeless artistry and modern sophistication, reaffirming his position as a maestro in the world of luxury fashion.
















































































































