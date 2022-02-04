Kala Ghoda Art Festival: Mumbai's Famous Street Arts Festival

In the city of Mumbai, plethora of famous festivals are held. One of them is, Kala Ghoda Arts festival, this one is much awaited one, each year. The first time, this festival was celebrated in the 1999, the above festival has become, one of the largest ethnic and multicultural festival of the city. It has been managed to grow with leaps as well as bonds through the years and it has drawn over hundreds as well as thousands of people across the city as well as the nation. The number of events are definitely worth watching this extravaganza of the fest.



The above festival is organized by Kala Ghoda Association each year. Nearing to 12 sections of festival, which include

1. Dance: The themes would range from Indian Classical as well as contemporary to international dance forms.

2. Theatre: Number of plays across varied languages such as Gujarati, Hindi, English and Parsi would be held.

3. Music: Numerous concerts would be lined up with eclectic genes.

4. Movies &Films: Movies & Related documents would be held

5. Food: The above section would feature exciting food walks, demonstration as well as stalls, which would highlight the significance of local ingredients as well as dishes.

6. Literature: There would be book launches, discussions with authors, poetry sessions and many more.

7. Visual Art: We always find, the visual art installations are always a major attraction in each edition of the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival

8. Heritage Walks as well as bus rides will be planned for this year, around varied parts of the Mumbai.

9. Section for children: The Kala Ghoda Festival provides a vibrant spectrum of color, culture and tradition. Starting heated literary as well as social discussions to workshops and book launches, starting from musical delights to dance performances, from mesmerizing visual art to handmade crafts, this festival is compelling delight for each art connoisseur.

10. Stalls: More than 150 stalls would be set up for the 20th edition. Local artisans as well other organizations would put on display clothes, shoes, bags, home décor and other items.

11. Urban design & Architecture: These events would feature talks, films, presentations, discussions and interviews based on the present scenario of the world of architecture, design and cities.

12. Stand-up Comedy: Both established and upcoming comedians would be performing.