Kanya Puja 2024: Significances, Dates and Rituals

Kanya Puja, also known as Kumarika Puja or Kanjak Puja, is a significant ritual observed during Navratri, particularly on Ashtami and Mahanavami. This year, it falls on Durga Ashtami, April 16, and Mahanavami, April 17, coinciding with the end of Navratri fasts and Ram Navami.

Significance of Kanya Puja

Kanya Puja holds deep spiritual meaning as it involves worshipping young girls who are considered manifestations of the divine Mother during Navratri. This ritual is believed to bring prosperity, wealth, and happiness into the lives of those who perform it.

Shubh Muhurat for Kanya Puja 2024

According to the Drik Panchang, Shukla Ashtami will begin at 12:11 PM on April 15 and conclude at 1:23 PM on April 16. The auspicious Pushya Nakshatra extends until 5:16 AM on April 17, and the Dhriti Yoga lasts until 11:17 PM. Additionally, the Abhijit Muhurat will occur between 12:06 PM and 12:57 PM.

Rituals of Kanya Puja

Inviting Young Girls: Devotees traditionally invite nine young girls (aged between 2 and 10) to their homes.

Washing and Welcoming: The feet of the girls are washed, and they are then seated on a special platform.

Sacred Thread and Vermilion: A sacred thread (moli) is tied around their wrists, and vermilion is applied to their foreheads. Devotees seek blessings by touching the girls' feet.

Offerings and Gifts: Special dishes like poori, chana, ghee halwa, sweets, and kheer are prepared and offered to the girls. They also receive gifts such as new dresses, bangles, and money.

Symbolism of Nine Girls

The nine girls worshipped during Kanya Puja represent various forms of goddess Durga. Each girl symbolizes a different manifestation of divine energy, bringing blessings and fulfillment to those who participate in the ritual.

Kanya Puja is a sacred tradition during Navratri, symbolizing the worship of feminine divinity in the form of young girls. The ritual is believed to invoke blessings and fulfill devotees' wishes, marking a culmination of the nine-day Navratri festivities.