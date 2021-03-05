Karishma Chavan hosts “Here to Slay” to promote female artists

Dancer, choreographer and 'Dance Plus' judge Karishma Chavan set to host an event "Here to Slay" on 7th March Sunday on account to Women's Day in Mitron, Bandra, Mumbai. Singer Akasa Singh known for songs like "Naagin", "Aithey Aa", "Thug Ranjha" and Indie Vocalists Arunaja known for "Broken", "Dankila" will be performing for the event.

Karishma Chavan made her acting debut through 'ABCD' and was part of many dance reality shows like 'Nach Baliya', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'. She has choreographed the songs in the films 'Khoobsurat' , 'Kick', 'Hasee Toh Phasee', 'Tumhari Sulu' and 'Veere Di Wedding'.

Karishma shares her objective behind her event "Here to Slay" and says, "All that I have achieved till date has not been without a series of rejection, judgment and criticism. In a male dominant industry, as a woman, promoting female artists is very important to me. "Here to Slay" personally, this night is all about beginning a brand new avenue, organised exclusively by women for the purpose of creating a space where we can come together under a single roof to promote female talent and celebrate womanhood in its true sense."

On talking about the challenges in male dominated industry she says, "The pay disparity is very evident. I think it almost feels like a woman chosen for a job has to be almost grateful for the position she has received as opposed to it being based on her talent. I guess these times will change if female talent becomes hard to ignore. If you don't get in the desired result / money at the box office, everyone is replaceable whether male or female. Unfortunately the first thing that determines the pay scale of an in front of camera woman is her looks. But luckily for OTT platforms it's becoming more talent based. In all this professionalism also matters."

On sharing about her journey as a Choreographer she says, "Tough long and adventurous but definitely worth it. My career started at the age of 18 and a half. Every step of the way I have experienced utmost happiness as I love what I do from the bottom of my heart. Hence the obstacles and hurdles to overcome never broke me. 16 years later I am exactly where I am supposed to be. I get to wake up every day to create experiment and bring visions alive on stage as well as films. I am blessed. Yes I have had setbacks due to people or competitors but I guess that applies to all walks of life."

On talking about choreographing in Bollywood she says, "I want to work with anyone who is willing to push themselves enough to surprise everyone but most importantly themselves. I had a wonderful experiences working with Shah Rukh Khan as well as Akshay Kumar and would definitely love an opportunity to do it again. I also love to work with Deepika Padukone again and Kangana Ranaut."

She shares, she had to face many challenges due her body type on which she adds, "I think the biggest challenge was to convince peers, bosses and clients that I was right for the job. A lot of them judged me on my body type. But I took it in my stride. I took it up as a challenge and eventually proved a lot of people wrong. "

About body positivity she says, "I used to be more concerned about my image as a younger girl. Over the years I have learned to love myself and make peace with which I am and what I have to offer as an individual. My body is a part of who I am and I am much more than good looks. I believe in substance. I have faced many a hurdles due to the narrow perception of people and their very horse blinded opinions on how a dancer should look. Luckily we are breaking those stereotypes and I pray many will follow."