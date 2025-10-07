Karwa Chauth 2025: Date, Rituals, and the Heartwarming Story Behind the Fast

Karwa Chauth 2025, celebrated on October 10, is one of the most cherished festivals for married Hindu women, especially in North and West India. On this day, women observe a strict fast from sunrise to moonrise, praying for the long life, health, and happiness of their husbands. The festival begins with the pre-dawn meal called Sargi, followed by a day of devotion, dressing up in festive attire, and performing rituals in the evening. Rooted in legends like that of Queen Veervati and inspired by Goddess Parvati’s unwavering love, Karwa Chauth is a beautiful celebration of love, commitment, and togetherness.

Karwa Chauth 2025 Date and Timing

Karwa Chauth will be observed on Friday, October 10, 2025. The puja muhurat is scheduled from 5:57 PM to 7:11 PM, and the fasting period (upavasa) begins at 6:19 AM and ends at 8:13 PM with the moonrise at 8:13 PM. The Chaturthi Tithi starts at 10:54 PM on October 9 and concludes at 7:38 PM on October 10.

The Rituals and Traditions

Women begin the day with Sargi, a pre-dawn meal prepared or sent by their mothers-in-law. After sunrise, they observe a strict fast without consuming food or water until the moon rises. Throughout the day, women wear festive attire—often in red, symbolizing love and marriage—along with jewellery, bangles, and mehendi. In the evening, they gather for prayers and rituals. Once the moon appears, they offer water (Arghya) and prayers, breaking their fast with the help of their husbands, who give the first sip of water and food.

The Story Behind Karwa Chauth

The festival’s name comes from “Karwa”, meaning an earthen pot, and “Chauth”, referring to the fourth day of Kartik. One of the most celebrated legends is that of Queen Veervati, who observed her first Karwa Chauth for her husband’s health. Weak from fasting, she was tricked into breaking it early by her brothers, believing the moon had risen. Heartbroken after hearing news of her husband’s death, she prayed fervently, and he was miraculously revived. This tale of devotion continues to inspire the tradition.

Significance of the Fast

Karwa Chauth symbolizes love, trust, and commitment in marriage. Women fast for their husbands’ well-being, while husbands reciprocate with gifts and gestures of care. Today, some men also observe the fast for their wives, highlighting equality and mutual devotion.

Why Women Observe Karwa Chauth

The fast is closely linked to Sankashti Chaturthi, a day dedicated to Lord Ganesha, and involves worshipping Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, and Lord Ganesha. Women believe that their devotion brings a long, happy, and prosperous married life. The ritual of offering water to the moon (Arghya) often concludes with donating the ceremonial pot to a Brahmin or another married woman. The festival also draws inspiration from Goddess Parvati’s penance for Lord Shiva, symbolizing faithfulness, love, and dedication in marriage.