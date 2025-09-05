Khevna blends vulnerability and afro-pop beats in ‘Lonely’

Independent singer-songwriter Khevna has unveiled her latest single, “Lonely”, a track that beautifully merges her raw, introspective lyricism with the energetic pulse of Afro-pop. Now streaming across all major platforms, the song marks a new milestone in her artistic evolution.

“Lonely” dives deep into the fragile spaces of love on the verge of breaking apart. Through an effortless mix of Hindi and English lyrics, Khevna paints the universal emotions of longing, fear of abandonment, and the struggle of holding onto a connection that is slowly fading. While emotionally charged, the song is set against vibrant, rhythmic beats that make it as much a track to dance to as it is one to reflect upon.

Speaking about the song, Khevna shared, “This song is very close to my heart because it explores a feeling I think we all know—the fear of abandonment and the ache of longing for someone who is already pulling away. I wanted to capture that raw vulnerability and set it to a rhythm that feels like both longing and liberation.”

Born in India and currently based in Lagos, Nigeria, Khevna has been steadily building a unique voice in the independent music scene. Drawing from her roots in Indian Classical training and her exposure to global sounds, she has carved out a genre-fluid identity, blending indie-soul textures, bilingual lyrics, and cross-cultural rhythms.

Her discography already includes tracks such as “Ankahi Baatein,” “Pehli Baar,” and “Saari Saari Raat,” which spotlight her flair for weaving vulnerability into art. With “Lonely,” however, Khevna expands her canvas further, drawing inspiration from her experiences in Lagos and Afro-culture, creating a sound that feels both global and intimate.

Khevna’s journey has been a steady rise. From her debut single “Faasle” in 2023 to her training at the Musicians Institute, LA, she has showcased a willingness to constantly reinvent herself. Her music feels personal—like pages from a diary set to melody—yet resonates universally with listeners who find their emotions mirrored in her words.

With “Lonely,” Khevna once again proves her ability to blur cultural boundaries, delivering a track that embodies both heartache and healing, intimacy and celebration.

It’s a bold step forward for the artist, reinforcing that her journey from promising newcomer to distinctive global voice is well underway.