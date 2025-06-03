Kitchen Scraps That Make Excellent Organic Fertilisers for Your Garden

Everyday fruit and vegetable peels that often end up in the trash can actually be a goldmine for your garden. These natural scraps are rich in essential nutrients like potassium, calcium, magnesium, and sulfur. They not only feed your plants but also improve soil structure, support root development, and keep pests away. Repurposing these peels promotes eco-friendly gardening while minimizing household waste.

Here are six common peels you can use as natural fertilisers:

1. Orange Peels

Orange peels contain vital nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium—perfect for enriching garden soil. When dried and chopped, they can be added directly to compost. Additionally, the citrus oils and d-limonene in orange peels act as a natural insect repellent, particularly effective against ants and aphids.

2. Cucumber Peels

Thanks to their bitter compound cucurbitacin, cucumber peels naturally repel a variety of pests including ants, moths, mites, and wasps. Simply placing the peels in garden beds or on window sills helps keep unwanted insects at bay. You can also create a cucumber peel water spray for a nutrient boost rich in potassium and phosphorus.

3. Potato Peels

Loaded with nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, and magnesium, potato peels are an excellent soil enhancer. You can compost them, steep them in water for a DIY fertiliser tea, grind them into a nutrient-rich powder, or layer them around plants as a mulch.

4. Banana Peels

Banana peels are one of the best sources of potassium for plants. To avoid attracting pests, it's recommended to steep the peels in water and use the liquid as a fertiliser. Alternatively, chop them and add to compost or use them directly as mulch.

5. Onion Peels

Thin and quick to break down, onion peels are packed with essential nutrients like nitrogen, potassium, and phosphorus. Add them to your compost or mix directly into garden beds to enhance soil health and boost plant growth.

6. Apple Peels

Apple peels provide a natural source of potassium and calcium. Let them decompose slightly or steep them in water to make a fertiliser tea. This solution helps with nutrient absorption and promotes healthy cellular function in plants without attracting pests.

Don’t toss those peels! Transforming fruit and vegetable scraps into natural fertilisers not only supports your garden's health but also encourages sustainable living. By incorporating these simple practices, you nurture your plants and reduce your environmental impact—one peel at a time.