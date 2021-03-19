World Sleep Day 2021: Know which Sleep Position is Good for You

World Sleep Day 2021: Sleep is very important to the body; often many people neglect it, even though it is a significant component for good health and complete wellbeing. When you go to sleep, it enables your body to repair and get fit, so that the next day you would be all set to carry out regular activities.

Benefits of Good sleep

Good sleep helps the individuals to control their weight, prevent heart disease and reduces illness duration.

To have good quality sleep, you need to know which sleep position can help you to have better sleep, switch to that position. We have listed some of the best sleep positions for you.

1. Fetal position

This position is best, when you have lower back pain or if you are pregnant. When you sleep in this position, you will notice your snoring is reduced. If you wish to make this position more comfortable, you must keep your posture loose as well as relaxed when you curl up your body. Also ensure your legs are extended relatively. You can also keep your pillow between your knees, while you try to sleep in this position.









2. Sleeping on your side

This position works best, when you sleep often on the left side. When you sleep in this position, you will have less heart burn, snoring is reduced and it aids digestion. To avoid both, back as well as neck pain, chose a good pillow while sleeping in this position. Time to time you can switch to any side also you can change your sleeping position if you are not able to sleep well in the above position.









3. Lying on your stomach

When you sleep in this position, you tend to keep your head turned in a single direction or the other for some time, this may result in pain. Hence usually people who tend to sleep in this position complain of neck as well as back pain. Here, in this position, it adds immense amount of unnecessary strain on your joints as well as muscles. Thus, when you wake up, you feel tide as well as sore.









4. Sleeping on your back

This position offers numerous health benefits. When you sleep in this position, it would be easier to protect your spine and also it helps you get relief from hip as well as knee pain. Another additional benefit is, your skin would look fresh, when you sleep on your back as you no longer have worry about wrinkles formed due to usage of pillow or gravity induced wrinkle lines.













If you do not sleep well, your health might suffer. Another thing, what matters most is sleep quality. You can boost your sleep quality by reducing excess intake of caffeine or caffeine products, exercise daily and create a night schedule, which would help you to relax as well as prepare you to have better sleep.



