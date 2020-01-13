Kris Gethin Gyms awarded the Best International Gym 2019 at The UK Fitness Awards

Over the last few years, health and fitness have grown tremendously in India. Yet quality fitness centres and education are still scarce in most parts of the country.

Kris Gethin Gyms is one brand looking to change this and has always been at the forefront of delivering science-backed quality fitness education, results and best experiences through all its centres and is one of the most preferred destinations for fitness professionals and enthusiasts around the world.

Kris Gethin Gyms is not only the preferred centres for international athletes like Branch Warren, Roger Snipes, Christina Silvia, Andreia Brazier, etc. but also to many celebrities and Indian athletes like Sangram Chougle, Vaishali Bhoir, Shivoham, Aish Mehan, Nami Rai, etc. who have competed and won in many Indian and international forums and competitions.

Recently on 22nd December 2019, Kris Gethin Gyms was awarded the 'Best International Gym, 2019', at UK Fitness Awards held at Birmingham.

Jag Chima, the co-founder of Kris Gethin Gyms accompanied by his father and brother received the award on the evening.

Speaking to the press, Jag stated "This is A super proud moment for myself and Kris Gethin.

A huge thank you to each and everyone who has supported our vision, to the members who make each facility successful, to our franchisee partners for their dedication and to our teams who work hard to ensure we live up to the standards we've set and beyond".

He also added, "I'd like to congratulate every finalist who is all winners in my view and are the people who make the fitness industry what it is today.

It felt good to share this special moment in the presence of my Dad and my brother who sometimes wonder why I'm hardly in the UK. Seeing them happy makes me happy. Also, my bro Roger Snipes who is always there to support no matter if it's the UK or abroad".

When asked about what is next for Kris Gethin Gyms, Mr. Chima said, "The award is not a license to relax. It's a milestone and a responsibility to live up to. Now we will continue to push the boundaries and raise the bar even higher. We've got our eyes on the globe. We won't stop. It's time to transform.

Kris Gethin took the social media platform to thank all his followers, franchise partners, members, and team. Kris also mentioned that he is overwhelmed by the hundreds of messages that he has received through his social media and he is encouraged and motivated to set the standards even higher for the upcoming year and achieve them.

Kris Gethin Gyms has something to suit everyone, from personal training to group classes, including yoga, Zumba, cycling and even bhangra classes (at select locations in Mohali and Jalandhar). State of the art equipment, Inbody analysis, spacious workout floors & studio spaces and even open terrace spaces make the options for exercise almost endless. Plus, many locations include Gethin Shape Cafe and supplements store, making it a one-stop destination for all the fitness needs.

Kris Gethin Gyms is probably the only gym chain in the world which has their own programs covering all aspects including muscle building, fat loss, nutrition, supplementation and performance training.

Kris Gethin, the co-founder is one of the most influential people in the fitness industry. He currently has 8 video series covering all aspects of health and fitness, which has more than 250 million-plus downloads and has transformed hundreds and thousands of people around the world.