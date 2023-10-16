Krithi Shetty launches the Cybercity Cancer Crusaders Golf Championship by putting the golf ball at HGA

Cure Foundation and Apollo Cancer Centres; are hosting the 8th Biennial Cybercity Cancer Crusaders Golf Championship, a fund raiser and Cancer awareness initiative on 25th and 26th November 2023 at Hyderabad Golf Club. Tollywood Diva Krithi Shetty along with Dr P Vijay Anand Reddy, Founder, Cure foundation and Director, Apollo Cancer Hospital, Hyderabad; launched the Championship by putting the golf ball, at the Hyderabad Golf Club, Golconda. The Golf Championship will create awareness about cancer in the society through extensive participation from ace golfers, outstanding sports persons, celebrity figures and opinion leaders.





The Cancer Crusaders Golf Championship will have over 300 golfers participating in 3 sessions spanning over 2 days of November 25th and 26th, at Hyderabad Golf Club. The format of the game is Stableford with 100% Handicap.



The biennial Cancer Crusaders Golf Championship helped raise funds, through which the Cure Foundation provided succor to over three thousand cancer patients, who couldn’t otherwise afford cancer care. The Foundation was also instrumental in raising awareness about cancer prevention among masses through various programs and screenings, says Dr P Vijay Anand Reddy.

A unique theme based International Men’s Day Celebrations, ANANTH, will be hosted, on Sunday 26th November 2023 evening at Novotel HICC, Hyderabad. Prizes will be distributed to the winners in various categories at the 8th Biennial Cybercity Cancer Crusaders Golf Championship, on the occasion.

This custom designed event, lasting about an hour, celebrates the endless Men’s spirit. A fun, yet unique environment where celebrities get to interact among themselves and with the audience and golfers, says Dr P Vijay Anand Reddy.

T Ajay Kumar Reddy, Captain, HGA; Vandith Reddy, Secretary, HGA; Venu Vinod, Managing Director, Cybercity Builders & Developers Pvt. Ltd.; Suresh Reddy, Managing Director, Pride Honda; Rubin Cherian, General Manager, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre & HICC, Hyderabad; Giridhar Thota, CEO, Shodhana Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.; graced the occasion.