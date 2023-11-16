Labh Panchami 2023: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Meaning

Labh Panchami, also known as Saubhagya Labh Pancham, is mainly celebrated in Gujarat. This is the last day of the Diwali festival, which is celebrated on the day of Panchami. Saubhagya means good fortune and labh means good earnings. Therefore, this day is considered a day of luck and prosperity. In Gujarat, Diwali celebrations conclude on Labh Panchami, and this day is considered extremely auspicious.

Worshiping on the day of Labh Panchami is believed to bring profit, good fortune and progress in life, business and family. All businessmen celebrate the festival after Diwali and resume their work on that day. Labh Panchami is the first working day of the New Year.

LABH PANCHAM MUHURAT

• Labh Pancham Date: November 18, 2023

• Labh Pancham Shubh Muhurat: 08:20 a.m. m. at 9:43 a.m. m.

IMPORTANCE OF LABH PANCHAMI

According to the beliefs of the Hindu religion, any new business can be started on this day. After Diwali, traders reopen their shops and establishments on this day. Worship performed on the day of Labh Panchami is believed to bring gains and good fortune to people in life, business and family. On this day, merchants inaugurate new account books and pray to Goddess Lakshmi for the growth of their business.

LABH PANCHAM PUJA METHOD

1. Those who cannot perform Sharda puja on Diwali day, open their shops and commercial establishments and perform puja.

2. On this day, people worship Lakshmiji and Ganeshji and pray for happiness, prosperity and wealth.

3. On the day of Labh Panchami, family and friends visit each other's houses and share sweets. It is said that doing this brings greater sweetness to relationships.

4. In some areas of India, on the day of Labh Panchami, people worship Vidya and pray for wisdom and knowledge.

5. On the day of Labh Panchami, people distribute clothes, sweets, money and other essential items among the needy.