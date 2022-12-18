Learn how to prepare Gluten Free Fruit Ice-Cream

Ice cream is not always gluten free, in case, if you are having standard flavor such as strawberry or vanilla, it is highly unlikely that it would contain gluten. If you are opting for a flavor, that is slightly more exciting such as Rocky Road or cookie Dough, then there is high chance these flavors would have gluten.



Ingredients needed to prepare gluten free fruit ice-cream

-200 grams strawberries (try to get red ones)

-one large mango, deseeded and peeled

-one fourth lemon, juiced

-three ripe bananas peeled

-200 grams condensed milk

-600 ml double cream

-4 kiwi fruit peeled

- Sprinkles or Finely chopped mangoes and strawberries to serve

First step

Mash or puree the strawberries and mango in two separate bowls, in another bowl, add the lemon juice and banana and mash.

Step 2

Beat the condensed milk and cream in a large bowl with an electric whisk until thick and quite stiff, a bit like clotted cream. Divide the mixture between the three bowls. Fold the fruit puree into each. Transfer each one into a freezer container and freeze until solid.

Step 3

Puree the kiwi and sieve out any seeds, if you like. Serve a scoop of each ice cream in bowls or sundae dishes and top with the kiwi sauce, sprinkles or the chopped fruit.