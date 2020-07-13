Learn sketching in simple ways

Since the time that everyone has locked up in their houses, even their favorite things which they ever did during free hours now seemed boring. Finding it an opportunity, while few are getting back to their skills, few are interested but with lack of skills are left with no other option to leave it.

Is lack of sketching tips holding you back from embarking on your sketching journey? Here are a few tips for you, if you now wish to learn sketching.

Know your pencils

There's a big difference between 4B and 4H

Having the right pencil for your sketch is essential. The hardness of the graphite is indicated on the side of the pencil: 'B' pencils are softer, 'H' are harder, and 'HB' sits in the middle – there's a big difference between a 4H and a 4B.

Take control of your pencil

If you position your hand closer to the end of the pencil, you have more control and precision, but heavier strokes (darker markings)Gripping further up the pencil will give you less control and precision, but lighter strokes (lighter markings).

Try different mark-making methods

There are plenty of sketching techniques to help you achieve different styles and effects. Above are some examples demonstrating different ways to create form and depth. It's important to experiment and find what works best for you, to not only complement but enhance your style.

Avoid smudging

Use an extra piece of paper under your hand to avoid smudging your work

When shading, use an extra piece of paper underneath your hand. This will minimise the amount your hand smudges your pencil lines. If you're right-handed, start shading from left to right; if you're left-handed, start at the right and move to the left.There's nothing more frustrating than trying to make a clean-looking drawing that loses its brilliance and value thanks to smudging. Instead, use smudging to your advantage every now and then to smooth out shading. You can do this with several tools.

Control your edges

Create interest by combining different types of edges. A thin and hard edges give objects solid borders. Lost edges occur when the object and background values start to blend together, so the edge is implied rather than defined. Undefined edges need to be deciphered by the viewer themselves.

Use a blending stick for smooth shading

Create subtle shading by smudging large areas of soft charcoal. It is possible to create smooth, blended effects using pencils.Sometimes it's preferable for your shading to be less sketchy and more smooth and subtle. Pencil lines don't blend perfectly unless you're very careful.Use spare paper to doodle a big swatch of soft graphite or charcoal pencil, then use a large blending stick to pick up the soft dust to use for your image.

Make it symmetrical (but not quite)

Keep a nice contrast going between a finished look and a more of a sketchy feel. A good way to prevent this is to add some subtle changes and only keep the general lines symmetrical instead of mirroring every small part. Keeping some elements asymmetrical helps to avoid boring repetition.

Differentiate different textures

To show different textures within your sketch, you need to adjust your technique. You wouldn't want to shade skin the same way you shade metallics or fur. They each have unique properties and capturing that will elevate your drawings because of the accuracy depicted.