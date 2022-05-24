Life Changing Benefits of Yoga Nidra

Yoga Nidra (it is also known as yogic sleep) is definitely very powerful technique used to control your body's relaxation response. Yoga Nidra can also be as restorative as sleep, while you remain fully conscious, it offers your mind as well as body and extra window of deep relaxation offers powerful benefits.



Here are the five ways, wherein Yoga Nidra can change your life forever

Improve your Sleep and reduce insomnia

Everyone is aware, when you do not have enough sleep, you would more likely undergo whole list of other stresses. From burnout, depression and a weak immune system. It is very important to get enough sleep each night. By incorporating yoga Nidra at bedtime, you would fall asleep faster and also stay asleep for longer period of time.

Yoga Nidra helps in slowing down the wavelengths in your mind as you enter a sleep like state. The above experience often begins with sensing the body and mindfully breathing to trigger the relaxation response in your body. This response would help balance both your left as well as right brain plus the sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous system, in preparation for yogic sleep.

Yoga Nidra trains your mind as well as body for this relaxation process, so that you can reach a deeper state of sleep.

Detach your thoughts

One should immerse themselves into a natural resting state. As your mind starts to quiet. You would slowly start recognizing that your thoughts are simply thought as they come and go. As you develop a deeper awareness of yourself in this resting state, you would also learn to integrate this sense of mindfulness into your everyday life.

Many individuals who tend to practice regularly yoga Nidra practice report feeling very rested after mere 30 to 45 minutes practice,

Release Tension and Pain

Individuals by becoming more aware of the sensation in your body, you tend to become more aware of the stress and worries which hold you back.

Yoga Nidra is also one of the most effective techniques, not only for the physical or mental relaxation, but also preparing the mind for a disciplined yoga practice.

Connect with yourself

Yoga NIdra also helps in serving as a pathway to freedom without adding bodily stress, you might come into the practice with an intention you wish to work on whether it be living in the present moment or letting of past negative thoughts or events. The intention, often prompted by the instructor, is set at the beginning of the practice.

When challenging feelings start to arise, you will enable yourself to wholeheartedly experience these emotions, as you move through the practice and begin to understand your reaction. You would begin to release unwanted energy, connect with your consciousness and liberate yourself hwat no longer serves you.

Enjoy life to the fullest

A regular yoga Niidra practice has all the potential to help you develop, change or alter your routines and also lifestyle for better.

Over the period of time, you would notice that the world having different pair of eyes as you draw strength and joy from your surroundings and the present moment. Even in your darkest hour, it would be easier to find a moment of joy, happiness or appreciation.

Few other tips include

-Do not wear something, tight or uncomfortable clothes instead wear comfortable clothes while having Yoga Nidra

- in case you ae worried about accidently falling asleep, do not worried, there is no need to feel guilty or embarrassed if it happens. You might also get distracted by random thoughts, let it come and go.

-When you are trying something new, you might feel uneasy, do not be, it is normal.

-you must ensure your body is supported while lying down on the mat, especially for those having lower back pain or those recovering from a recent injury.