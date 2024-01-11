Lohri 2024: How do people in Punjab celebrate the harvest festival; all about rituals of the festival

As the winter season begins to bid adieu, ushering in the warmth of spring, various regions in India come alive with the spirit of harvest festivals. Among them, Lohri stands as a significant celebration in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and parts of Himachal Pradesh. Taking place on January 14 this year, Lohri marks the transition of the sun into the Capricorn zodiac, a time when people come together to revel in festivities, pay homage to their cultural roots, and express gratitude for the year's harvest.

Legend of Dulla Bhatti:

Lohri carries with it a legend that echoes the valor and compassion of Dulla Bhatti during the reign of Mughal Emperor Akbar. Renowned for his bravery, Dulla Bhatti stood against the prevalent societal injustices, particularly the selling of young girls into slavery or forced marriages. His heroic efforts in rescuing these girls have become an integral part of Lohri celebrations. During the festival, people sing songs extolling Dulla Bhatti's courage, keeping his legacy alive through the passage of time.

Rituals and Celebrations:

The heart of Lohri celebrations lies in the communal gathering around a bonfire. Lit to symbolise the triumph of light over darkness, people participate in various traditional rituals. Popcorn, peanuts, and sesame seeds are thrown into the flames as an offering, accompanied by the distribution of traditional prasad among the attendees.

The air resonates with joy as people dance, sing, and share tales of bravery and courage, reinforcing the cultural significance of the festival. Lohri also provides an opportunity for families and friends to come together, fostering a sense of unity and shared heritage.

Lohri Specialties:

No Lohri celebration is complete without indulging in the delectable array of festive delicacies. Traditional dishes such as sarson da saag and makki ki roti take center stage, showcasing the rich culinary heritage of Punjab. Additionally, sweet treats like gajak and rewari add a delightful touch to the festivities, tantalising taste buds and symbolising the sweetness of life.

Community Involvement:

Children play a pivotal role in Lohri celebrations, going door to door in their neighbourhoods, singing Lohri songs, and collecting sweets and popcorn. This practice not only adds an element of innocence to the festivities but also strengthens community bonds as neighbours come together to share in the joy of the season.

Lohri, with its roots deeply embedded in cultural traditions and legends, paints a vibrant picture of celebration, gratitude, and unity in Punjab. As the bonfires blaze, hearts are warmed by the flames of camaraderie, and the rich tapestry of Lohri unfolds, encapsulating the spirit of harvest and the resilience of a community that celebrates its heritage with fervour and joy.