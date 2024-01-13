Magh Bihu 2024: When is Bhogali Bihu? Know the correct date, history, significance, rituals of Assam’s harvest festival

Magh Bihu, also known as Bhogali Bihu or Maghor Bihu, is a significant harvesting festival celebrated in Assam, marking the culmination of the harvesting season. Falling in the first month of the year, Magh Bihu holds both agricultural and social importance in Assamese culture. This festival is celebrated over two days, known as Uruka or Bihu eve and the main Magh Bihu day.

Magh Bihu Date 2024:

When is Bhogali Bihu? According to Drik Panchang, Magh Bihu or Bhogali Bihu falls on January 16, 2024. The Sankranti shubh muhurat for Magh Bihu is on January 15 at 2:54 am. It's essential to note that the date of Magh Bihu can vary from year to year based on the lunar calendar.

Magh Bihu History and Significance:

Magh Bihu traces its roots back to ancient times (3500 BC), when people engaged in fire sacrifices to enhance their harvest. The Dimasa Kacharis tribe is recognized as the festival's first-known ancestors. The word 'Bihu' is derived from 'Bishu,' meaning 'to seek peace,' and 'Bhog,' signifying 'eating.' The festival underscores the importance of sharing meals with the community. While it signifies the end of the harvesting season, celebrating the new yield, and expressing gratitude to ancestors and gods, it also fosters social bonds as communities come together for festivities.

Magh Bihu Rituals:

Magh Bihu is observed over two days, starting with Uruka or Bihu eve. On this day, young men venture into the fields to build makeshift cottages called 'Bhelaghar,' typically near rivers, using hay from the harvest fields. They also construct 'Meiji' (bonfire), which is lit on Uruka with people singing Bihu songs, playing traditional instruments like Dhol, and celebrating with loved ones.

The main Magh Bihu day involves an early morning bath, followed by traditional Assamese games such as Tekeli Bonga (pot-breaking) and buffalo fighting. Festivities include cock fights and egg fights. People share rice cakes with friends, relatives, and neighbors. Additionally, the production of 'Laru,' a coconut-based sweet, is a common practice during this time. Sesame, coconut, and murmura (puffed rice) are used to make the traditional laddoo.

Magh Bihu is a time of joy, gratitude, and communal harmony as the Assamese people come together to celebrate the abundance of the harvest and strengthen social bonds.