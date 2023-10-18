Maha Ashtami Vrat 2023: Know Auspicious Timings And Rituals

Navratri began on October 15 and Ashtami fasting is of particular importance during Shardiya Navratri, which falls on Sunday, October 22. The Maha Ashtami fast will happen at 8:00 pm. on October 21. However, Sanatan Dharma observes sunrise-based festivals. Therefore, Maha Ashtami fast is observed on October 22 to worship Maa Durga after fasting without water for eight days. This practice is believed to bring wealth, fame and various blessings.

Ashtami fast has immense power compared to all other fasts. Whether seeking relief from ailments, problems or any challenges or seeking health, this fast is very important. Hence, during this fast, women abstain from water and, at night, prepare their offerings, including Arwa rice, Dubri and turmeric. They visit the Durga Mata temple, light a lamp and present their offerings while expressing their sincere wishes.

Favourable times to observe the Maha Ashtami fast are approximately between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. During this period, women can visit the temple at night and offer Khoichha to the Mother Goddess, which is very auspicious and beneficial. Although there are other times such as 11:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. On those days, the most favourable time to make this offering is the afternoon. Therefore, it is recommended to present Khoichha to Goddess Durga during this night.

To receive the divine blessings of Goddess Lakshmi on Ashtami, it is important to start by taking a purifying bath, practicing meditation and worship, and reciting these mantras to invoke her grace: “I pay my respects to the goddess who resides in the form of Lakshmi within of all living beings…”

To overcome various challenges and illnesses, and even to gain victory over adversaries, one should recite the following mantra: "Sarvābādhāprashamanaṁ trailokyasyākhileśvarī. Evameva tvayā kāryamasmadvairivināśanam. Yā devī sarvabhūteṣu sarvaśaktirūpāye sadasyatā lakṣmī rūpeṇa sansthita." (O Supreme Goddess, the one who resides like Lakshmi within all beings and possesses the power to eliminate all problems, please annihilate our enemies. You, who exist in every living being like the embodiment of all abilities and grace, we seek your presence and blessings).”