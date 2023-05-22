Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023: Wishes to share with your family & friends

As per the English calendar, Pratap Jayanti falls on 9th May but many people, Especially in Rajasthan, celebrate it on third day of the Jyestha Shukla of Vikram Samvat calendar.



Similar like any other Hindu festival Such as Ramnavmi or Diwali, this date of Maharana Pratap Jayanti Changes every year, In 2023, Pratap Jayanti would be celebrated on 22 May. Additionally anniversary is a public holiday in the Indian state of Rajasthan.

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023 Wishes 2023



1. We are grateful for the legacy of Maharana Pratap, who fought for his people and his land with honour and dignity. May his story continue to inspire generations to come.

3. Let Rana's inspirational legacy instil within us a profound love for our country, propelling us to defend its honour with unwavering determination. Happy Maharana Jayanti 2023!!

4. We are truly fortunate to be enriched with the remarkable stories of great heroes, igniting a deep love for our nation within us. Jai Rajputana!

5. May Rana's bravery and strength continue to inspire future generations. He shall forever reside in our hearts as the eternal King Mahanrana Pratap.

6. Let us take inspiration from the strength and courage of Maharana Pratap Singh and fight for the honour of your country at all times. Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

7. On the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti, may his tales of bravery and strength inspire you.

8. Take inspiration from the heroic story of Maharana Pratap who never surrendered to the Mughals and fought for what belonged to him and his people. Warm wishes on Maharana Pratap Jayanti.