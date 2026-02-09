Mahashivratri 2026: Date, Puja Timings and Sacred Fasting Traditions Explained

This year, the Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 5:04 PM on February 15 and concludes at 5:34 PM on February 16. Since the most sacred worship period occurs during the night, the principal rituals, fasts, and vigil will align with the night of February 15. Devotees may continue prayers into the early hours of February 16, but the main observances remain centered on the earlier date.

Spiritual Significance of the Night

Mahashivratri, meaning the “Great Night of Shiva,” holds immense symbolic and spiritual importance. It is believed to represent the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, signifying harmony between consciousness and energy. The night is also associated with Lord Shiva’s cosmic dance, symbolizing creation, preservation, and transformation of the universe.

For followers, the occasion is not merely ritualistic but deeply introspective. It is regarded as a time to let go of negativity, strengthen faith, and awaken inner awareness through devotion and discipline.

Fasting as a Sacred Practice

Fasting forms a central part of Mahashivratri observances. Many devotees choose to abstain from food entirely, while others follow a lighter vrat that includes fruits, milk, or water. The fast typically begins at sunrise and continues until the completion of nighttime worship.

The purpose of fasting is spiritual rather than physical. By reducing worldly distractions, devotees aim to cultivate focus, mental clarity, and devotion. The fast is usually broken the next morning after concluding prayers and offerings.

Night-Long Puja and Four Prahars

Worship on Mahashivratri is traditionally divided into four prahars, or phases, across the night. Each phase includes offerings and prayers dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Devotees perform abhishekam, the ceremonial bathing of the Shiva Lingam, using water, milk, honey, and other sacred items. Bilva leaves, considered highly auspicious, are offered along with fruits, flowers, incense, and lamps. Continuous chanting of mantras and hymns creates an atmosphere of reverence.

Among these phases, the Nishita Kaal, around midnight, is regarded as the most powerful time for worship. It is believed that spiritual energies peak during this period, making prayers especially meaningful.

Symbolism of Puja Materials

Every element used during the rituals carries symbolic value. Bilva leaves represent purity and calmness, while milk and water signify cleansing and renewal. Honey and fruits denote sweetness and gratitude. Lighting lamps symbolizes the removal of darkness and ignorance, while incense adds to the sanctity of the environment. Together, these offerings create a setting that reflects devotion and surrender to the divine.

Temple Celebrations Across India

Mahashivratri is observed with grandeur across the country, with temples witnessing heavy footfall. Renowned shrines such as Kashi Vishwanath, Somnath, Kedarnath, and other Jyotirlinga temples organize special prayers, decorations, and extended darshan hours.

However, certain temples may adjust schedules this year. The Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga Temple in Maharashtra, for instance, is expected to remain closed to visitors on February 15 due to ongoing renovation work.

As Mahashivratri approaches, devotees prepare to spend the sacred night in prayer, reflection, and devotion, seeking blessings for peace, strength, and spiritual growth.