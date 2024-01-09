Makar Sankranti 2024 date and time: Is Makar Sankranti on January 14 and January 15? Check correct date, significance

Here comes one of the most anticipated days of the year – Makar Sankranti. Each year, this celebration unfolds with immense grandeur and enthusiasm across the country. Recognised as the harvest festival, it is a time when people come together to prepare special dishes, engage in kite-flying, participate in charitable activities, and pay homage to the Sun God.

Makar Sankranti, celebrated under different names across India, marks the sun's transition from the zodiac of Sagittarius to Capricorn. The zodiac Capricorn is also known as Makara Rashi, giving the festival its name.

This annual celebration is not just a festival; it's a social extravaganza featuring fairs, vibrant decorations, music, dance, bonfires, and various feats. As we gear up for this year's Makar Sankranti, let's delve into a few essential aspects of the festivities.

Is it on January 14 or January 15?

As we gear up for Makar Sankranti in 2024, it's crucial to take note of the specific date and time for this year's celebration. While the festival typically falls on January 14, it shifts to January 15 in leap years. In 2024, Makar Sankranti will be observed on January 15, according to Drik Panchang. The auspicious Punya Kala is scheduled to commence at 7:15 AM and conclude at 17:46 PM, with Maha Punya Kala occurring from 7:15 AM to 9 AM on January 15.

Significance:

Delving into the significance of Makar Sankranti, Hindu mythology narrates the triumph of the deity Sankranti over the demon Sankarasur. It is believed that departing on Makar Sankranti ensures a direct passage to heaven. The festival also symbolises the conclusion of winter as the sun embarks on its northward journey, heralding longer days in India.

The celebrations encompass a myriad of social activities, including fairs, lively decorations, music, dance, bonfires, and sumptuous feasts. Traditional customs on this auspicious day involve the worship of the Sun God, reverence for livestock, and the preparation of sweets infused with sesame seeds. Farmers also partake in prayers, seeking a bountiful crop season.

As Makar Sankranti draws near, let us come together to embrace the spirit of unity, joy, and gratitude that defines this special day.