Makar Sankranti 2024: Follow These 5 Tips To Attain Riddance From Sins

Makar Sankranti, a significant day in Hinduism, is approaching on January 15 this year, coinciding with the Sun's entry into Makar Rashi (Capricorn zodiac sign) according to Vedic astrology. This auspicious occasion holds special importance, with practices such as bathing in the Ganga and charitable donations to the poor believed to cleanse devotees of their sins.

Dedicated to the Sun God, Makar Sankranti involves various rituals for spiritual purification. Here are five tips to attain riddance from sins on this occasion:

1. Ganga Bath or Gangajal Solution:

• Taking a bath in the Ganga is highly recommended. For those unable to do so, adding a few drops of Gangajal to bathing water and chanting "Har Har Gange" can yield results equivalent to a Ganga bath.

2. Charitable Donations:

• Devotees are encouraged to donate food products made from jaggery and sesame seeds to the poor. This act ensures the attainment of spiritual purity and relief from sins.

3. Respect for the Poor and Needy:

• It is advised not to insult the poor and needy on this auspicious occasion, as doing so may lead to problems in one's life.

4. Consumption of Til Patti and Jaggery:

• Consuming Til patti (sesame seed sweets) and jaggery on Makar Sankranti is believed to attract blessings from the Sun God, contributing to spiritual purification.

5. Temple Visit and Sun God Worship:

• Visiting a temple and worshiping the Sun God on this day is recommended for cleansing oneself of sins. Ravi Yoga, considered the best time for Sun God worship, can further decrease life's challenges.

Makar Sankranti is a time to engage in spiritual practices, and following these tips can enhance the purification process, as suggested by spiritual practitioners and experts in the field.