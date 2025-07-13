Manjeet Singh on the Rise of Tattoo Culture in India: Art, Identity, and a Growing Industry

India’s tattoo culture is experiencing a renaissance, transitioning from underground subculture to a thriving creative industry. At the heart of this transformation is New Delhi-based veteran artist Manjeet Singh — known in the tattoo world as Manjeet Tattooz. With over 18 years in the field, Singh has witnessed the evolution firsthand.

“Fifteen years ago, tattooing in India was viewed as a foreign concept, or something linked to rebellion,” he reflects. “Today, it’s part of mainstream culture — it’s fashion, faith, remembrance, and identity all in one.”

Singh's journey began far from the tattoo needle. Born in 1976, he started as a teenage painter of Bollywood film posters in the 1990s — a craft that demanded scale, realism, and detail. His transition to tattooing was sparked by his exposure to international art and shows like Miami Ink. Entirely self-taught, Singh entered the profession in 2007, blending his fine art background with innovative tattoo techniques. Today, his work is celebrated for its black-and-grey realism, portraiture, and religious symbolism, especially Sikh iconography.

“Young people today are not afraid to express themselves visually,” he says of the cultural shift. “They see tattoos not just as designs, but as personal narratives. That’s a big shift from earlier.”

India’s tattoo market is now valued at over ₹300 crore, buoyed by global exposure, social media, and a younger, more expressive generation. Singh credits platforms like Instagram for raising both visibility and standards. “Earlier, people would come in with little idea of what they wanted. Now, many arrive with research, references, and clear intent.”

His work has gained international recognition, with a tattoo of Salvador Dalí featured in The World Atlas of Tattoos (Yale University Press). Singh has won accolades including Best Portrait Tattoo at India’s 2nd International Tattoo Convention and holds a Guinness World Record.

Despite international acclaim, Singh remains grounded in India. “There’s something very rooted about working here. The stories, the beliefs — they’re different. And that’s what I want to reflect in my work.”

His celebrity clientele spans Punjabi music stars like Himanshi Khurana and Jordan Sandhu to sports icons like Harbhajan Singh. Yet, Singh maintains that the heart of his practice lies in personal storytelling and mentoring younger artists. He regularly conducts workshops on hygiene and ethics in tattooing.

“There’s still a long way to go in India when it comes to regulation, safety, and standard training,” he notes. “But we’re in a much better place than we were ten years ago.”

Singh’s impact goes beyond ink. Whether it’s collecting antique coins or collaborating with regional studios to uplift local talent, his mission is clear: to shape India’s tattoo industry with authenticity and purpose. “India’s tattoo story is still being written,” he says. “And I’m proud to be part of that chapter.”