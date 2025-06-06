Live
- Despite police denying permission, Congress leaders in government exerted pressure: R Ashoka
- Stampede case: Cricket body files writ petition in HC challenging K’taka govt's FIR
- SC allows NBE to schedule NEET-PG 2025 exam on August 3
- Diljit Dosanjh shares devotional reflections from Golden Temple on 41st anniversary of Operation Bluestar
- Telangana govt. decides to hold cabinet meetings twice a month
- Gill has a chance to build a collective culture in new-look Indian team, says Chopra
- Accelerating Climate Action: How Indian Innovators Are Driving Sustainability on World Environment Day
- HDFC Bank Hits One-Year High as RBI Cuts Repo Rate to Boost Credit Growth
- Consumer Choice Center Advocates for Significant Revisions to WHO Governance and Operations Amidst Approval of Increased Mandatory Membership
- Union Minister Oram assured support for tribal development: Tripura Minister Debbarma
Master Dhruva Shines as Youngest Equestrian Star at Hyderabad Horse Show 2025
Ten-year-old Master Dhruva emerged as the youngest equestrian rider at the Hyderabad Horse Show 2025, held by Nasr Polo and Equestrian Academy.
Competing against 650 participants, Dhruva bagged 3 golds, 1 silver, and 1 bronze, earning widespread praise. A student of Chirec International School and trained at Rancho De Caballos, Dhruva shares a strong bond with his horse Beretta.
His early start at age six and dedication have placed him 10th in Telangana’s rankings. With eyes set on national representation, Dhruva’s journey inspires young athletes with his passion, discipline, and remarkable connection with animals.
