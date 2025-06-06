Master Dhruva Shines as Youngest Equestrian Star at Hyderabad Horse Show 2025

Ten-year-old Master Dhruva emerged as the youngest equestrian rider at the Hyderabad Horse Show 2025, held by Nasr Polo and Equestrian Academy.

Competing against 650 participants, Dhruva bagged 3 golds, 1 silver, and 1 bronze, earning widespread praise. A student of Chirec International School and trained at Rancho De Caballos, Dhruva shares a strong bond with his horse Beretta.

His early start at age six and dedication have placed him 10th in Telangana’s rankings. With eyes set on national representation, Dhruva’s journey inspires young athletes with his passion, discipline, and remarkable connection with animals.