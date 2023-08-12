Mental health awareness: Life doesn’t stop!

Q1) I am a top-level executive in an MNC office. I feel very stressed out and unable to handle the slightest negative feedback from my teammates. I am irritable and unproductive at my work. Please help me to outgrow it. -Mallikarjun, Srikakulam

A) Dear Mallikarjun, one has to understand the responsibilities, challenges and Stressors that come with the position. We can’t avoid stress, but we can learn to gel with it. Practice relaxation techniques for the needful or see a clinical psychologist for the same.

Q2) I am a physiotherapist; I recently separated because I caught my husband cheating. We had very bad verbal spat taking this in front of my kids. My current worry is does my separation affect my kid’s future. -Hasini, Shadnagar

A) Dear Hasini, I understand your situation and how you are affected. Your separation doesn’t need to affect your kid’s future. You are worried because you have to assume many challenges and responsibilities. Life doesn’t stop. As time progress, you will eventually get better. Take a deep breath and move on.

3) My son is in teenager studying 6th standard; he is good at academics but very lazy at home and doesn’t regard our words. He doesn’t follow our rituals. We are from a very orthodox family. Suggest some tips to change him. -Shital, Karimnagar

A) Dear Shital, you say that your son is a teenager. Teenage or adolescence is a stage of tide and storm. Please understand these changes in him is shared among all teenagers. Be patient and friendly instead of lecturing/complaining. He would outgrow it as he grows.

Q4) I am a national-level athlete in Kabbadi. These days I am getting discouraged and demotivated. Just before the tournament, I lose my morale and failed in the performance. Can NLP or your hypnosis help me? -Abhishek, Sangareddy

A) Dear Abhishek, you can be helped through proper assessment, strategy planning, and regular mind-in-sports techniques integrating hypnosis and NLP.

(Email your concerns: [email protected] and [email protected], Phone Number: 9849137095)