MiDigiworld invites Madhavan for 'Inspiring Icons'

With a singular focus to inspire curious minds to overcome challenges in life and build a successful career, MiDigiworld, an interactive e-learning platform brings in Actor R Madhavan for its upcoming series, Inspiring Icons. Started with a vision to identify talents and bridge the skill gaps with its state-of-the-art technology, the platform is all set to host a one-of-kind talk show titled "The Road to Success". Sharing his journey of life and his story of success, the iconic star will be seen inspiring the curious minds this Sunday, 29th August at 4.00 PM, exclusively on the MiDigiworld platform.

MiDigiworld is a live interactive e-learning platform that aids people to train and upgrade their skills. Established with an aim to create extraordinary learning experiences with live training sessions and exponential technologies, the interactive e-learning platform caters to an age group from 7 to 70s. The platform offers the best-in class skill development courses under multiple categories like music and dance, cooking, health and fitness, lifestyle and hobbies, sports and games, language learning, career development, computer design, culinary courses, and creative arts to name a few. Inspiring icons is one such initiative by the company that aims to bring diverse successful people from various industries together to narrate their journey to the next generation, providing pragmatic knowledge from their diverse experiences. Being passionate about the development of the youth in the country, actor R Madhavan has actively partaken in various youth development and skill building projects. Joining hands with MiDigiworld in their journey of up-skilling the talented youth of the nation, actor R Madhavan, will be sharing the struggles and challenges faced along the journey of becoming a successful actor.