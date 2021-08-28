MLA Potlam Biryani please

Hyderabad is famous for biryani! There are hundreds of restaurants in the city who serve variety of biryanis, but one can have the Andhra-style biryani in the city who serves different biryanis wrapped in omelette. One such Andhra style biryani is MLA Potlam Biryani.



When one ordered the MLA potlam biryani, eaters of it seemed to be surprised as when it arrives with its mutton keema and prawns wrapped in an egg omelette. It is not difficult to see why this is The Spicy Venue's signature dish.

The Spicy Venue in Jubilee Hills is the place where you find different types of biryanis in Andhra-style. The restaurant has been serving its eaters since 2002. It is almost 19 years since potlam biryani and other biryanis are becoming famous day-to-day.

The foodie at the restaurant said, "When the waiter served the biryani, I wondered that the biryani was wrapped in a yellow layer of omelette. It was surprising to see the wrapped biryani. When the waiter kept the order at my table, and started cutting the wrapped layer to serve biryani. It found a unique way to serve it," said Uday, a foodie at the restaurant.

Tummala Srinivas Sampath, an owner of The Spicy Venue said that biryani in Hyderabad is famous and I wanted my eaters to have something different, where a biryani is introduced in an Andhra-style and served to them. 'MLA Potlam Biryani' (minced-meat and prawn Andhra-style biryani rolled in an omelette). Wrapped like a Potlam with an omelette, serving it to you gift wrapped with delicious mutton keema, prawns or anything of your choice.

When asked about the name 'MLA Potlam Biryani' Sampath said MLA refers to grandeur and Potlam menas wrap, he described. While the idea of the biryani is 'chicken/mutton/vegetarian' there are actually many versions of biryani, each made with a different style.

Mohammed Arshad, a customer at the restaurant said, "In most of the restaurants in the city the biryani is served in a normal handi, and here it was wrapped. The biryani tastes different from other regular Hyderabadi biryani. I found it was more spicy than the regular one. The foodies who try to eat the spicy biryani must have the Andhra-style biryani at the restaurant."

The restaurant offers different types of biryani originated from kitchens around Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, like Ulavacharu biryani (made with horse gram), Gongura biryani, with the tart gongura leaf, Avakaya biryani, and the jackfruit-heavy Panasakai biryani. "As it originates from the Telugu kitchens, this biryani is spicier. It comes wrapped in a paper-thin omelette that holds the rice and minced mutton and prawns within," added Sampath.

Apart from biryani there are several other delicious vegetarian and non-vegetarian starters and the main course includes eggs, chicken, quail, mutton, fish and prawns, and an option of a thali for the vegetarians. The thali comes with nine side dishes, two phulkas and unlimited rice. Another signature here is the Apricot Delight, a retake on the famous Hyderabadi qubani ka meetha, a fitting conclusion.