Mobile library to promote reading habits in youth

Reddy Ramana, a library science graduate from Andhra university has recognised the importance of reading and he observed the society, how the youth, especially students who need to spend more time on books and build up their career are spoiling future by watching electronic gadgets.

He found a solution and putting his efforts to bring the students out from the mobile phone mania and trying to make them to read books. Ramana possessed MA, and bachelor of library science living in Cheepurupalli of Vizianagaram is fond of books and analysed how books can carve the personality and character of youth. Even he noticed how the youth, who has to develop their career, qualification and character are spoiling themselves by watching videos and unnecessary stuff on mobile phones and started a program in his village limits.

He started AASAYA organisation and conducted several social service activities but finally he came to know that organizing charity and service event would give temporary benefit to the people but the education, career buildup would be permanent solution for several social evils. Finally, he started encouraging the youth in reading books. He has been addressing the students and keep on saying that book is more worthy than a friend and he advises them to start reading whether it may be story book, career oriented or general knowledge or some other. Whatever it may be but the book gives us knowledge. Ramana modified a motor cycle as library and started distributing books to the school students.

He visited 73 villages in Cheepurupalli, Gurla, Garividi, Rajam and other mandals and interact with the students of various government schools and distribute books. As of now around 8500 students have been habituated with reading books.

Panchatantram stories, Akbar beerbal stories, Kasee Majili stories Bhagavadgeeta, Vemana, Sumati padyalu and biographies of prominent personalities like Mahatma Gandhi, Abdul Kalam, Subhash Chandra Bose, Jawaharlal Nehru, Nelson Mandela, Mortin luther king and many more. Even he distributes books to 50 schools and nearly 50 villages in the region.

Ramana says, "Initially the students are not much interested in reading books but gradually I started motivating them towards books and explained how the books can influence the mind and how they would help us to develop our career. Gradually students have been attracted towards our mobile library. The youth is spoiling their life and career by wasting their time on mobile phones. Parents should observe their children and keep an eye on them and should know what they are doing. We are here to motivate the students and give orientation on career related issues. We can give guidance and show a path to the students of downtrodden families and we can put them in right way. We are very much happy with the response we are receiving from the students."