Monsoon Alert: Natural Remedies to Keep Flying Ants Out of Your Home
Discover four effective, natural remedies to banish flying ants this monsoon—safe for kids, pets, and the planet
As the rains arrive, they offer much-needed relief from the sweltering summer heat—but also welcome a surge in pesky insects, especially flying ants. These winged invaders don’t just buzz annoyingly around your lights; they can bite and quickly turn your home into an uncomfortable zone.
While chemical sprays promise quick results, they often come with harmful fumes and potential health risks for children and pets. Thankfully, nature provides safer, eco-friendly alternatives. Here are four simple, natural remedies to repel flying ants this rainy season:
1. Essential Oil Spray
Certain essential oils are highly effective against flying ants. Oils like neem, peppermint, lavender, lemongrass, and citronella act as natural deterrents. Just mix half a teaspoon of any of these oils with one litre of water, pour the mixture into a spray bottle, and spritz around windows, doors, and light fixtures. Not only will it deter ants, but it will also leave your home smelling pleasant.
2. Baking Soda Solution
Baking soda is more than just a kitchen staple—it’s a powerful ant repellent too. Combine 2–3 teaspoons of baking soda in a litre of water, pour it into a spray bottle, and apply it to entry points like doors, windows, and lighting areas. Spray this solution two to three times a week for long-lasting protection.
3. Identify and Block Entry Points
Flying ants often make their way inside through small openings or are carried in via potted indoor plants. Inspect your home’s entryways and plant containers closely. Seal any gaps around doors and windows, and if you spot ants in plant soil, consider relocating the pots outdoors until the infestation clears.
4. Keep Your Home Clean and Dry
Flying ants are drawn to moisture and food residue. Regular cleaning, especially around light sources, windows, and the kitchen, is essential. Spray your DIY repellents before switching on lights in the evening, and keep doors and windows closed when not in use to prevent further invasions.
This monsoon, ditch the chemicals and opt for these natural, cost-effective methods to protect your home. With a little vigilance and consistency, you can enjoy the rains without sharing your space with these uninvited flying pests.