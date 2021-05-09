Mother’s day - Precautionary measures to evade Covid-19 for expecting mothers

On this Mother's Day, let us share few precautionary tips for pregnant women against COVID19. Pregnant women are vulnerable, and they need to follow all the necessary measures to avoid getting sick and affected by infections. Here are few steps that can go a long way in reducing the risk of getting the virus.

Wash, Sanitise, wear masks & social distancing

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water. Wash for at least 20 seconds before you eat, after you sneeze, and after using the bathroom. Always use alcohol-based hand sanitizers in addition to handwashing. Also, follow strict social distancing, and stay away from public places, avoid anyone who has possible coronavirus inflection.

Take video consultations

Convert your monthly hospital visits to video consultations. Doctors are open for video consultations and only visit the hospital or clinic for mandatory prenatal procedures like ultrasound, blood tests, and fetal testing. Use double masks whenever you are exposed to the public and during hospital visits. It will help in reducing the risk.

Take nutrient-rich food

Choose a diet rich in proteins, vitamins, and micronutrients instead of junk, fried food. Also, add healthy options into the diet such as citrus fruits, ginger, garlic, broccoli, turmeric, spinach, etc. It helps to boost up the immune system and reduce any risk of getting the infection.

Do not get stressed out

it is crucial to have a very positive and relaxing mind even in this curial pandemic situation. Pregnant ladies should engage in long showers, meditation, or reading good books that can help them to relax their minds.

Do not panic if you have any Covid symptoms

It is more helpful to get a covid test if you have symptoms that include fever, cough, trouble breathing, cold symptoms such as a sore throat, congestion, or a runny nose, chills, muscle pain, headache, a loss of taste or smell, nausea or vomiting, tiredness, etc. These symptoms can be viral cold or flu. So, unless you get tested, you will not know if you have a Covid-19 infection. Do the test at your discretion if the symptoms persist. Do not panic if results indicate you are covid positive. The doctors are more than equipped to handle the situation.