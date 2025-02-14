Live
- Govt to restore Tirumala tourism package
- Celebrate Love Today with a Delicious Valentine’s Dinner!
- Pulwama attack anniversary: Coming generations will never forget their sacrifice, says PM Modi
- Botcha demands timelines for implementing welfare schemes
- Exploring Online Exam Proctoring Services for Global Institutions
- India will take back illegal migrants, crack down on traffickers, says PM Modi
- Bird Flu: Centre dispatches teams to assess impact in state
- Induction of third 25T Bollard Pull tug Ashva
- Odisha govt to use organic rice in Mahaprasad at Puri Jagannath temple
- The Sweet Story of Valentine’s Day: How Chocolate Became a Symbol of Love
Just In
Mrs India Telangana Winners to Shine on National Stage
Highlights
The Grand Finale of Mrs India Telangana, organised by Mamta Trivedi in January 2025, celebrated inspiring women from diverse backgrounds.
The Grand Finale of Mrs India Telangana, organised by Mamta Trivedi in January 2025, celebrated inspiring women from diverse backgrounds.
Crown winners will now represent Telangana at the national Mrs India pageant in September 2025.
Winners include Dr Rashmi Kandlikar, Maitryee Amruta Sarangi, Dr Sita, Archana Konakanchi, Sudipta Dash, Mitalee Agrawal, and Shruti J, each embodying resilience and empowerment.
The pageant, led by Mamta Trivedi since 2018, breaks beauty stereotypes and provides a transformative platform for married women. With a focus on confidence, cultural promotion, and social impact, these winners are set to inspire on a national level.
Next Story