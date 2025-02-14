Mrs India Telangana Winners to Shine on National Stage

The Grand Finale of Mrs India Telangana, organised by Mamta Trivedi in January 2025, celebrated inspiring women from diverse backgrounds.

Crown winners will now represent Telangana at the national Mrs India pageant in September 2025.

Winners include Dr Rashmi Kandlikar, Maitryee Amruta Sarangi, Dr Sita, Archana Konakanchi, Sudipta Dash, Mitalee Agrawal, and Shruti J, each embodying resilience and empowerment.

The pageant, led by Mamta Trivedi since 2018, breaks beauty stereotypes and provides a transformative platform for married women. With a focus on confidence, cultural promotion, and social impact, these winners are set to inspire on a national level.