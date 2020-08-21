Muharram 2020: All about the Islamic New Year 'Al Hijri'

Muharram 2020: Muharram the first month in the Islamic calendar or the Hijri calendar, Muharram is considered as the second holiest month for Muslims across the globe. The day is also famous as Al Hijri or the Islamic New Year. This day also marks the journey of Prophet Mohammad from Mecca to Medina.

Date and Significance of Muharram

Based on the moon, sighting Al Hijri 1442 is on 21 August in India, the first day of Muharram. The word Muharram means 'forbidden' or 'prohibited'. Muslims across the globe are prohibited from participating in activities like warfare and spend their time in prayer and reflection.

Muslims across the globe observe fast on this day, which is not 'farz' (obligatory) but 'sunnah' as Prophet Mohammad observed Roza on this day after Prophet Musa according to the Sunni tradition.

Shia Muslims avoid attending celebrating occasions and observe fast on the 10th day, honouring the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Mohammad.

History of Muharram

In the 61st year of the Islamic calendar, on the 10th day of Muharram, the Battle of Karbala happened between a small group of supporters and family of Hussain, and the army of Yazid I, the Umayyad caliph.

Hussain and his supporters were captured and deprived of water and food for three days in a row after which they killed him and his 6-year-old son while imprisoning the women.

Understanding Ashura

Muharram 10th day is marked as Ashura by Muslims across the globe. Muslims fast remembering the day Noah left the Ark. On this day of Ashura, Shia Muslims, mourn the martyrdom of Hussain in 680 AD at Kabala in modern-day Iraq. Shia men and women dressed in black take out processions through the streets beating their chests and chanting. Some even imitate Hussain's suffering by whipping themselves.

Understand Islamic Calendar:

The Islamic calendar has 12 months and 354 days and Muharram is the first month of the year. The first month is followed by 11 months named Safar, Rabi-al-Thani, Jumada al-Awwal, Jumada ath-Thaniyah, Rajab, Shaban, Ramadan, Shawwal, Zu al-Qadah, and Zu al-Hijjah.