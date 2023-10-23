Mysuru Dasara 2023: Meaning, Rituals and How It is Celebrated in Mysore

Mysuru Dasara is a grand festival in the south that coincides with the auspicious occasion of Navratri. It celebrates the victory of the goddess Chamundeshwari over Mahishasura, a demon who liked her supposed immortality. The 10-day extravaganza begins on the first day of Navratri and ends with the grand celebrations of Vijayadashami or Dussehra. The occasion witnesses exciting celebrations in the city of Mysuru, which is marked by enormous pomp. The event began on October 15 and concluded on October 24.

Importance of Mysuru Dasara 2023

Mysuru Dasara has its roots dating back to 1610 when Raja Wadiya started it. Over the years, Mysuru Dasara has transformed, integrating various cultural and entertainment functions and forging timeless traditions. This festival has great significance as it is believed to celebrate the victory of Goddess Chamundeshwari (a form of Goddess Parvati), over Mahishasura, the demon who had the blessing that only a woman could kill him. Thus, the occasion commemorates the victory of good over evil.

How is Mysuru Dasara celebrated?

The holiday is marked by vibrant colours and grandeur. The celebrations are not limited to traditional rituals. The occasion brings together the entire Mysuru community who enjoy the festivities with great fervour. The most prominent display of the Mysuru Dasara celebrations takes place on Vijayadashami, when the grand procession hogs the limelight.

The occasion is marked by three processions, and the grand Vijayadashami parade serves as the climax of those processions. The day of Maha Navami marks the first procession where the royal sword is worshipped. The procession is a fascinating spectacle with dancers, horses, camels and elephants, and other people joyfully participating.

The largest crowd arrives at Dasara with the “Jumboo Savari”, the traditional procession. The central attraction of the procession is the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari seated on a splendid golden pedestal on an elephant.



The "golden blanket" on which the Goddess is seated is expected to weigh more than 750 kg. These celebrations enhance the diverse culture of Mysuru. The largest procession is left for last and is called "Panjina Kavavitha".

The night of Vijayadashami is scheduled to conclude the festivities with a spectacular finale. The Mysuru Dasara 2023 celebrations are also expected to end in a similar manner, depicting the liveliness of the city.